Realizing the summer of 2020 is not going to be a typical one in Battle Lake put an idea into Terry Haviland’s head.
The Battle Lake businessman looked at the fact that there will be no summer recreation and no summer activities because of the COVID-19 pandemic from the standpoint of kids.
Realizing the challenge for youth in Battle Lake this summer will be drumming up their own fun, Haviland decided to level the playing field.
“I know a lot of kids that aren’t as fortunate as others,” Haviland said.
Rounding up support from other Battle Lake businesses, Haviland has been taking the lead on providing youth ages 8-13 in the Otter Tail County lakes community with bicycles.
Haviland is asking people to nominate kids for the free bikes that might otherwise be afoot this summer.
“It’s not going to be typical by any means,” Haviland said.
With the financial donations he has received over the last week and a half, Haviland has managed to purchase 18 bikes. Nominations are still coming in and bikes are still being donated. To nominate a boy or girl for a bike contact Haviland by calling 218-405-0326 or email him at vikingfootball@hotmail.com. Those you wish to nominate but remain anonymous should contact Val Martin at blcity@arvig.net.
Random drawings to award the bikes will be held in June. Bicycle winners can be announced publicly or kept private.
