The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in Wednesday evening’s tornado near Dalton as 30-year-old Seth Nelson of Battle Lake.
Nelson was working in a machine shop 3 miles southeast of Dalton on County Highway 82 when an EF3 tornado dropped out of the sky southwest of the shop’s rural location. The business where Nelson was working is owned by Travis Hansen and repairs service vehicles.
The tornado damaged and destroyed property in Hansen’s yard, including the shop and residence.
According to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, several other properties were also destroyed as the tornado moved northeast. A home owned by Gareth and Linda Klimek, approximately a mile northeast of Hansen’s, was completely removed by the tornado. A GoFundMe account has been set up for the Klimeks according to Meghan Scripture and after just a few hours has raised more than $5,600. To view the GoFundMe visit: gf.me/v/c/7dn5/gareth-amp-linda-klimek-of-ashby-dalton.
Two people were transported to hospitals with minor injuries and later released.
A release on Thursday from Otter Tail County public information officer Shanon Terry stated that two tornadoes actually touched down. The first was reported at 5:08 p.m., 6 miles south of Dalton in Grant County. A second tornado was reported at 5:11 p.m. heading into Otter Tail County. The twisters left a 6- to 9-mile path of damage and debris.
House-by-house safety checks were conducted by emergency personnel following the tornado strike.
Formal damage assessments were being conducted Thursday by Otter Tail County and National Weather Service officials. The assessments test the strength of the system and identify the full extent of damages done to residential and commercial property, as well as community infrastructure.
It was also pointed out that deputies would continue to patrol the impact zone and protect properties.
“I would like to thank all those that quickly responded to assist,” Otter Tail County Sheriff Barry Fitzgibbons said. “Multiple law enforcement, fire departments, emergency medical services and many other volunteers responded to the area and assisted with the search and rescue, ensuring those injured were quickly evacuated and transported.”
