Gene Kelm is poised to take another step in government with the help of the voters of District 3 in Otter Tail County.
Kelm is presently serving as the mayor of Battle Lake. With enough voting support in next Tuesday’s primary he could be one of the finalists for a seat on the Otter Tail County Board of Commissioners.
District 3 representative John Lindquist made the decision earlier this year to step down from Otter Tail’s Board of Commissioners after serving three 4-year terms.
Joining Kelm in seeking the office are Rick Chodek, Christine Tungseth, Kurt Mortenson and Roger Walvatne. The top two vote-getters in the primary move onto the general election in November.
Kelm was elected to wield the gavel at Battle Lake City Council meetings four years ago after Chuck Reeves stepped down from the post. His term runs out this year and since he cannot lawfully hold two public offices, he is not filing for the mayor’s post again.
Serving as mayor of Battle Lake has given Kelm some insight into what elected officials are up against these days.
The time when a commissioner can handle a fulltime job in addition to their commission duties is coming to an end.
“They doubt that the county commission will be a part-time job much longer,” Kelm said. “It’s just getting too involved in so many aspects.
For this reason Kelm believes that even if it was legal to hold two elected positions the demands on his time would be too great.
“Both of them are way more than you think,” Kelm said.
Kelm pointed out there are 17 townships and five communities in District 3. Battle Lake is one of the communities and Kelm thinks the experience he has picked up as mayor has been invaluable.
“Coming from city government is huge, it gives you eyes,” Kelm said. “Since my eyes got opened being a mayor I want to be more involved.”
Kelm is a big believer in members of the board getting out of Fergus Falls and mixing with people in Otter Tail County’s other 21 communities. As the top city official in the tourist magnet community of Battle Lake, Kelm also believes Otter Tail’s 1,048 lakes to be a tremendous asset as 11% of the county’s 2,225 square miles is water.
“If you’re not out and about in the county how do you know what people think?” Kelm asked.
The board has recently started holding meetings around the county. Kelm attended one they held in Henning, 14 miles east of Battle Lake.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.