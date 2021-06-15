State Rep. Jordan Rasmusson, R-Fergus Falls, announces Battle Lake is receiving $973,000 in state funding for road improvements on Memory Lane and Olaf Street.
The improvements are funded through the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s Local Road Improvement Program. MnDOT indicates a total of 425 applicants submitted requests surpassing $344 million. Battle Lake is one of 75 entities to successfully gain funding and a total of $75 million was awarded. An additional $110 million was appropriated to specific projects by the Legislature.
Rasmusson said he commends Battle Lake city officials and staff for being aggressive in applying for state grants to help facilitate local infrastructure projects.
“Congratulations to everyone involved in this successful application and I am happy to support Battle Lake’s efforts,” Rasmusson said. “I will continue to support funding for critical infrastructure at the Legislature.”
Rasmusson indicated the Memory Lane and Olaf Street projects likely will start next year.
