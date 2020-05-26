In a Facebook post Tuesday, the committee for Battle Lake’s Wenonga Days announced the festival’s cancellation:
“To keep our families, friends and community safe and to abide by Governor Walz decision to close large public gathers (festivals, sporting events, large concerts) in May 2020 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, we officially announce the cancellation of Wenonga Days Festival in Battle Lake, MN scheduled for July 25-26.
The post also stated that the festival plans to return in 2021.
