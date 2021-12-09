A pair of fires in Otter Tail County (OTC) caused heavy damage during this week. On Tuesday, at approximately 12:14 p.m., the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting a structure fire in Newton Township near New York Mills (NYM). The New York Mills Fire Department responded to the scene and extinguished the fire. The structure sustained significant fire damage, several items inside the structure are believed to be a total loss, including two pickups and two ATVs. The NYM Fire Department was assisted by the NYM Police Department, the OTC Sheriff’s Office, the Bluffton Fire Department and the Perham Fire Department. The direct cause of the fire is unknown at this time, the investigation is ongoing, but is nonsuspicious in nature. The State Fire Marshal’s Office is helping in the investigation.
An early morning fire in Richville led to a shed being burned down and a house receiving damage to siding. A resident of Richville contacted the sheriff’s office at 2:06 a.m., on Wednesday, to report a shed on fire on their property. Fire departments from Perham, Ottertail and Dent arrived on scene and extinguished the fire. The shed is a total loss and the blaze caused melting to the house’s siding. It appears the cause of the fire is an electric heat source and is not suspicious in nature. The incident is under investigation.
