The Board of Directors of Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is proud to announce that NeTia Bauman has been named managing director of Greater Fergus Falls. Bauman, the former Business Development Coordinator for GFF, takes over effective April 18th as the Board sends Deckert off to new adventures. The Board is excited about what Bauman brings to the organization. Notably, Bauman’s leadership extends beyond GFF, named a 2020 MN Compass Champion, and competitively selected and trained in the reputable Blandin Community Leadership Program. Her leadership and adaptive planning have strengthened businesses and the community at large by developing and implementing projects such as Project 2 Fold and start-up programming. Bauman will continue this trajectory as she works toward Economic Development Financial Professional (EDFP) certification.
Bauman will assume the helm at Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) starting April 19, following Deckert’s departure. In the next six months, Bauman will hire an Administrative Assistant while working with the GFF Board to bring to fruition the many projects and scope of work that she and Deckert jointly initiated this past year – even during the challenging times of a pandemic.
The GFF Staff and Board will continue to work closely with the city of Fergus Falls, Otter Tail County, and other regional entities on a robust and collaborative economic development strategy to recruit, retain and enhance current economic development initiatives. Bauman will lean into her work around small business start-ups, GFF’s Entrepreneur initiativesInitiative, site selection, promotion of commercial/industrial sites, and building on the existing GFF strengths initiated by Deckert. ”I am extremely proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish as a team. Together, we’ve built a strong foundation as an organization, and I look forward to the future success of our community,” said Deckert.
The Board (along with Bauman) remains committed to executing the organization’s strategic goals:
Business Development & Attraction, Marketing & Promotion, Organizational Sustainability, and Partnerships (www.greaterfergusfalls.com/strategy).
Bauman said, “I am grateful for the strong leadership, incessant energy, and contagious enthusiasm and positivity that Annie brought to GFF,” she continued, “I am humbled to have an opportunity to continue to build off of the great work that we’ve done together, and am appreciative of the continuous support and leadership from our Board.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.