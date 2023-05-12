N Bauman

NeTia Bauman.

 Submitted

After nearly five years of being employed at Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) NeTia Bauman will be leaving her current position of CEO at the end of June to pursue another career opportunity in the economic development industry.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?