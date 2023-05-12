After nearly five years of being employed at Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) NeTia Bauman will be leaving her current position of CEO at the end of June to pursue another career opportunity in the economic development industry.
Bauman has been employed with GFF since its inception back in 2018. Originally hired as the executive assistant and business development coordinator, she was promoted to CEO in 2021. During that time she spearheaded site selection efforts, launched a business coaching program and established The Foundry, a hybrid coworking and entrepreneur center in downtown Fergus Falls. She also earned her status as a Certified Economic Developer from the International Economic Development Council in 2022.
“It has been a true privilege to serve the Fergus Falls business community over these last five years,” said Bauman, “I am incredibly grateful to GFF, the City of Fergus Falls, and our business and community leaders for the opportunity to learn, grow, and revitalize our community. I look forward to watching this community continue to flourish.”
GFF’s Board President Andrew Yaggie said, “NeTia has played a very important role in our organization since our founding nearly five years ago. It’s been a joy to work alongside her, to watch her grow professionally, and to witness the impact she’s had on the community,” he continued, “Even though we will miss her at GFF, we are proud of her accomplishments and excited for the wonderful opportunities that lie ahead for her.”
GFF is a nonprofit economic development organization that has been serving Fergus Falls since 2018. Their mission is to support and grow the Fergus Falls business community. Stay up to date on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn by following @GreaterFFMN or visit www.greaterfergusfalls.com.
