Greater Fergus Falls is pleased to announce that NeTia Bauman was selected as a 2020 Minnesota Compass Champion!
Minnesota Compass, a social indicators project led by Wilder Research, measures progress, and provides data and trends about Minnesota and its communities. Compass developed regional “champions” across the state to help individuals and organizations access and use the data and resources it provides to guide programs, planning, and policies that will benefit residents and communities.
Compass champions are provided with a tool kit tailored to their region and community for how to use Minnesota Compass data, charts, and tools in local workshops, presentations, reports, and meetings. The champions work with Minnesota Compass researchers to create a promotional plan for their community, and conduct outreach, presentations, and workshops to help residents, business and community leaders, and organizations understand and use data to support their communities. Minnesota Compass Champion applicants must live in a Minnesota community, demonstrate involvement in their community in a professional and/or personal capacity, and how they anticipate championing Minnesota Compass will benefit their region.
“I intend to collect and present necessary data to empower and advance our business community,” said NeTia Bauman. “This data, if leveraged properly, can be used to define criteria for investment and development opportunities that will cultivate a culture of continuous growth.”
