On Jan. 1, Boss Mom’s Crafting hosted a grand opening event in its permanent storefront at 123 W. Lincoln Ave., the space across the hall from Sugarbomb in the Hastings Law Office building in downtown Fergus Falls. Boss Mom’s Crafting, owned and operated by Abby Barry and one other employee, boasts a wide variety of hand-crafted products, including decor, signs, clothing, drinkware, jewelry, bath bombs and more.
“All of our items are what I call one-of-a-kind or unique,” Barry said. “That’s what makes this shop so fun and different.”
In addition to the items on display for sale, Barry accommodates custom orders, which have proven to be lucrative. “(Custom items) were a big hit during the holiday season. If you are looking for a customized quote on a mug or shirt for Valentine’s Day, please come to us and let us design it for you,” Barry added.
Barry began crafting as a hobby, bringing her handcrafted items to craft fairs and vendor events for fun. About a year ago, she was approached about doing a wholesale supply for Big Chief/Little Chief Outpost and decided to pursue her passion further. In November, Barry attended a pop-up sale at Sugarbomb and, with the assistance and encouragement of the Hastings, who own both Sugarbomb and the building, she decided to open up a permanent location.
Barry is no stranger to owning a business. She is the owner of Little Ducklings Daycare, which she continues to operate in addition to Boss Mom’s Crafting. Barry’s passion for her children fueled her drive to start both businesses. “My children are who inspire me to accomplish everything. (They) are my biggest motivation,” she shared. In an effort to encourage her children to embrace their own creativity, Barry’s children craft right alongside her and will have their arts and crafts displayed at Boss Mom’s Crafting Jan. 12-16. The children’s work will be available to take home per donation.
Barry plans to host various events in the upcoming months, and though nothing has been set in stone, a children’s crafting event is at the forefront of her mind.
“I would like to give a big thanks to our great community for the support we have received and also the Hastings family for making this such a smooth, confident process,” Barry expressed in reflection on her grand opening.
Boss Mom’s Crafting will continue to celebrate its grand opening throughout the month of January with apparel savings ranging from 25-50%. The storefront is open Tuesday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. Follow Boss Mom’s Crafting on Facebook for announcements of additional hours of operation as well as notification of events and sales.
