When it comes to dogs and cats, we think every day is a "spay day," but we take the month of February to recognize and bring awareness to the critical need to spay and neuter every animal in your care.This is the best way to get to the root of the pet overpopulation crisis and help end the suffering of millions of animals left abandoned, homeless and neglected.National Spay and Neuter Month is a special opportunity for you to use your social media platforms to educate others about how one critical act can save countless animals from a difficult life ahead. We encourage you to do the research and help educate others on the many benefits of spay/neuter, not only for the pet themselves but also to prevent pet overpopulation as a whole. Share your views with family, friends and the general public and use the hashtag #SpayDayUSA on your posts to ensure maximum reach.
At the Humane Society of Otter Tail County, we continually strive to educate. So with that, we are especially pleased to announce that a vision of our board has finally become reality with our new spay/neuter assistance program, created for responsible pet owners who may not otherwise be able to afford to have a pet spayed/neutered.P.A.L. (Prevent A Litter) has officially rolled out and is presently accepting applications for those who financially qualify for assistance to help spay/neuter their personal dogs and cats.We have partnered with a network of veterinarians across Otter Tail County to offer a certificate program/voucher designed to reduce the cost of the procedure. Vouchers are valid for 45 days from the date of approval. Due to limited number of vouchers available and because they expire, we highly encourage you to schedule your pet’s surgery prior to application submission as to not postpone surgery. The P.A.L. program is meant to be a one-time opportunity per individual/family. For more information call the shelter at: 218-739-3494, send an e-mail toshelter@humanesocietyotc.org. I would also like to mention that if you are interested in offering your financial support to this program, please designate that with your financial gift. We would love to be able to meet this critical need for every family in our community.
Every single altered animal makes a difference. For the love of animals … please do your part. Be smart. Spay and neuter.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone