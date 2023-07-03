Owning a pet inside city limits holds more responsibilities than you may think. From containing, controlling and even registering your pet, there are rules every pet owner must follow to make sure everyone is safe.
Pets not kept on leashes are dangerous for both the animal and the rest of the people in the community. As much as dogs are considered members of the family, they are still animals. Their behavior cannot always be predicted. The city ordinance states, “A person, who owns, harbors, or keeps a dog or cat which runs at large shall be guilty of a misdemeanor. Dogs or cats on a leash and accompanied by a responsible person or accompanied by and under the control and direction of a responsible person, so as to be effectively restrained by command as by leash, shall be permitted on streets or on public land unless posted with signs indicating dogs or cats are prohibited.” Best practice, keep your pets on a leash when out and around in town.
Once you own a pet that is six months old or older, the Fergus Falls Code of Ordinances requires all pets “kept, harbored, or maintained in the city shall be licensed and registered with the city.” The owner must provide their name and address and the name, breed, color and sex of their dog or cat. Dog owners will not be issued the required license if the dog has not been vaccinated against rabies. A certificate from a veterinarian, who is legal to practice in the state the dog was vaccinated in, must be presented and kept on file. Licenses can be purchased at the front desk in City Hall, and through the city’s website.
According to Fergus Falls Animal Control, “City Code allows a maximum of four pets. This can be three dogs and one cat, three cats and one dog or two cats and two dogs.” This code provides a new litter to be an exception for up to three months.
If you have ever heard a dog barking repeatedly for a long amount of time, you can understand why it can be a nuisance to neighbors, and an unpleasant time for the animal, too. In Fergus Falls, the crying, whining, and barking of a dog becomes a problem when it is habitual. “Habitual barking shall be defined as barking for repeated intervals of at least five minutes with less than one minute of interruption.” Meaning, if your neighbor's dog is barking on one occasion for two to three minutes, this is not what is classified as a “nuisance." If your animal is outside and barking excessively, make sure they are safe, have water and they are secured.
Invisible fencing is a popular way to contain pets in the yard of their owner. Did you know that these fences are only permitted in the backyard of the home? “Confining dogs or cats by electronic control measures such as an invisible fence with an electronic collar is permitted which shall only be used in the rear yards of lots so that the animal cannot appear to be free to threaten or upset people who may be using the public sidewalks or streets fronting the lot,” according to the city rules.
If the fence system fails to confine a dog or cat to the backyard and the animal is found to have escaped, then the electronic confinement won’t be considered adequate for that animal, and the animal must be restrained by a leash or cable.
Having an adequate area to house your pet is important. Animals should be securely confined indoors or in a securely locked enclosure which prevents the animal from escaping and protects them from the elements. A city ordinance says, “A PROPER ENCLOSURE does not include a porch, patio or any part of a house, garage or other structure that would allow the animal to exit of its own volition, or any house or structure in which windows are open or in which door or window screens are the only barriers which prevent the animal from exiting.” Any enclosure animals are kept in should be such that the animal can’t get out of it without a human helping.
The ordinances set up by the city are well thought out and purposeful. They are in place to keep everyone safe and taken care of. Providing safety, shelter, shade in the summer, warmth in the winter, exercise, food, water and companionship are all responsibilities people are agreeing to when they get a pet. Following these, and other city ordinances outlined on the city website, will make you a responsible animal owner and neighbor.
Full city ordinance on animals can be found at codelibrary.amlegal.com/codes/fergusfallsmn. For questions, call Animal Control at 218-332-5862.