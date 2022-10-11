There are many things that can accidentally start a fire. Even with the best of intentions a small fire can become a big one in a matter of seconds.
During this year’s Minnesota Fire Prevention Week, the Fergus Falls Fire Department is encouraging residents to check their smoke and fire alarms regularly, making sure that they always have fresh batteries.
Amazingly, the most common fires are those that start in the kitchen, according to Chris Harig, fire division chief of prevention with the FFFD. Cooking fires are the leading cause of home fires and home fire injuries.
At the fire department’s first open house on Oct. 10, in almost three years due to the pandemic, Harig and other firefighters stressed the importance of fire safety in a home.
Harig recommends several things to do and how to act. Firstly, to stay in the kitchen and closely monitor your meal anytime you are cooking. Also anything that can catch fire, really can, including oven mitts, utensils, food packaging and towels or curtains.
If you have a small cooking fire the first suggestion is to not use water. A demonstration that took place during the open house showed just how the simple act of putting a small can of water on a grease fire on a stove can actually make it worse.
On a stovetop, smother the flames by sliding a lid over the pan and turning off the burner. Leave the pan covered until it is completely cooled. For an oven fire, turn off the heat and keep the oven door closed.
If flames spread to objects beyond the stove or oven, Harig recommends evacuating immediately and calling 9-1-1.
This year’s fire prevention message the FFFD is “Fire Won’t Wait, Plan Your Escape.” Harig says they are teaching kids of all ages to make a plan at their household. They can draw a map of the different ways to get out of their house or apartment and to practice it with their families. They should be making sure all their doors and windows open easily and have 2 ways out of each room.
Other leading causes of fire in a home include heating equipment like space heaters and fireplaces. Harig recommends keeping anything that could catch fire at least three feet from the heat source.
Other sources within the home to be considered include electrical distribution, lighting equipment and smoking materials.
Gov. Tim Walz earlier declared Fire Prevention Week in the state to honor firefighters and first responders who have died in the line of duty.
“Firefighters and first responders put their lives on the line every day to keep us, our families and our neighbors safe,” said Governor Walz. “I am honored to join states across the country in recognizing those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty in service of their communities.”
For more information on preventing fires in your home visit the Fergus Falls Fire Department on Facebook at facebook.com/people/Fergus-Falls-Fire-Department/