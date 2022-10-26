On election day, Nov. 8 and with absentee ballots, Fergus Falls voters will be voting for federal, state, county, judicial, school board and city offices, along with two very important city ballot questions.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?