On election day, Nov. 8 and with absentee ballots, Fergus Falls voters will be voting for federal, state, county, judicial, school board and city offices, along with two very important city ballot questions.
For U.S. Representative District 7, the incumbent, Republican Michelle Fischbach is running against DFL candidate Jill Abahsain and Legal Marijuana Now candidate, Travis “Bull” Johnson are all running for the seat.
State Senator District 9, will have Republican Jordan Rasmusson facing DFL candidate Cornel Walker. The caveat in this race is a former Republican candidate who did not win in the primary, Nathan Miller, is now running as a write-in candidate.
To vote for a write-in candidate in Minnesota the Secretary of State’s office states that, “On general election ballots, voters always have the option of writing in a name instead of voting for one of the candidates named on the ballot. However, write-in candidates for some offices need to file a request to have votes for them counted … a write-in candidate for state or judicial office must file a written request for their votes to be counted. This request must be filed with the filing officer for that office not more than 84 days before the primary election and no later than the 7th day before the general election or Nov. 1, 2022.”
To take this literally, if you are intending to vote for a write-in candidate, they must have filed a request to have their votes counted. For instance, if they have not filed their intentions to be counted, writing in Mickey Mouse or J. R. Ewing would be of no value because those votes will not be counted unless they have filed the appropriate paperwork.
For State Representative District 9A, the incumbent, Republican Jeff Backer is running against DFL candidate Nancy Jost.
It’s a crowded field for the Governor and Lt. Governor’s office with 12 total candidates. The incumbent, DFL candidates Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan are facing off against Republican candidates Scott Jensen and Matt Birk. Other third party candidates running for the office include Hugh McTavish and Mike Winter for Independence-Alliance, Gabrielle M. Prosser and Kevin A. Dwire for the Socialist Workers, James McCaskel and David Sanbeck for Legal Marijuana Now and Steve Patterson and Matt Huff for Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis.
Secretary of State will see the incumbent, DFL candidate Steve Simon taking on Republican Kim Crockett.
State Auditor will feature four candidates including the incumbent, DFL candidate Julie Blaha running against Republican Ryan Wilson. Other third party candidates running for the office include Tim Davis for Legal Marijuana Now and Will Finn for Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis.
For the state Attorney General, the incumbent, DFL candidate Keith Ellison is running against Republican Jim Schultz.
For Otter Tail County offices, County Commissioner District 5, the incumbent, Lee Rogness is running unopposed. Other commissioner races around the county include District 1, with Dan Bucholz running unopposed. District 2 will see incumbent, Wayne Johnson running against Jeffery Gontarek, District 3 will see incumbent, Kurt Mortenson running against Bradley Sunde and District 4 will see incumbent, Betty Murphy running against Robert (Bob) Lahman.
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s race is being hotly contest this election cycle with incumbent, Barry Fitzgibbons taking on Joey Geiszler.
County Attorney Michelle Eldien is running unopposed in her election.
David L. Johnson is running unopposed for the Soil and Water District Supervisor for District 1 West, while Richard E. Drevlow is running unopposed for District 2 West.
For Fergus Falls City Council For Ward One, Krista Hagberg, the incumbent has filed to run for reelection, as her term expires in December. Recently announced before the deadline, Laura Job is running against Hagberg for the seat. For Ward Two, the incumbent, Scott Kvamme is running against Mark Leighton for the seat. For Ward Three, Al Kremeier and Nate Kunde are running for that seat. For Ward Four, another open seat is being challenged by Spencer McGrew and Scott Rachels.
Two ballot questions are being proposed as well. City of Fergus Falls Communications Director Jean Bowman said residents will be asked two questions related to projects that would be funded by a local sales and use tax. The local sales and use tax would increase .5% (¢50 on $100) ONLY if one, or the other or both projects, are approved.
Bowman said It’s important to note that the total, maximum amount of increase cannot exceed .5%, even if both projects are approved by voters. Currently in Fergus Falls the sales tax is 7.375% (6.875% state tax and .5% Otter Tail County transit tax). Voters are encouraged to learn more at: PlayYourWayFergusFalls.com.
The first ballot question – “Shall the City Impose a Sales and Use Tax for the Aquatics Center Project?” This is an outdoor, recreational, seasonal pool that would be located at Roosevelt Park. There are two pools – a zero-depth entry pool with water features (slide, sprayer, climbing), and a lap pool with four lanes. There will be a building with changing rooms, concession area and equipment/staff space. Minimal parking is needed because the school parking lot has vacant space during the summer. The two WPA structures, skateboard park, disc golf and sliding hill will remain on the site. The cost of the project is $10.8 million.
The second ballot question – “Shall the City Impose a Sales and Use Tax for the Delagoon Park Improvement Project?” The Delagoon campground will be upgraded to have toilets, showers and a dump station. Currently, there are only vault toilets. Also, an on-line reservation and payment system will be developed, similar to those at the state parks. Three sports will have upgrades: The soccer fields will have a restroom and concessions facility built. There currently are none there. The baseball concession stand/restroom building would be renovated and upgraded and field lighting will be replaced with new energy-efficient lights. Finally, the softball fields will have renovated restrooms and the new, energy-efficient lights. The cost of these projects is $5.2 million.
Fergus Falls Schools, District 544 is electing and reflecting school board members and the list includes Kirby Anderson, Melanie A. Cole, Missy Hermes, Arden Kjono and Timothy Nanson. The top three vote getters will sit on the board.
For judicial offices, all candidates are running unopposed and include:
Supreme Court — Associate Justice 3 — Gordon Moore
Supreme Court — Associate Justice 6 — Natalie E. Hudson
Court of Appeals — Judge 1- Theodora Karin Gaitas
Court of Appeals — Judge 5 — Louise Dovre Bjorkman
Court of Appeals — Judge 7 — Susan Segal
Court of Appeals — Judge 8 — Denise D. Reilly
Court of Appeals — Judge 10 — Jennifer L. Frisch
Court of Appeals — Judge 11 — Michelle A. Larkin
Court of Appeals — Judge 16 — Peter M. Reyes, Jr.
Court of Appeals — Judge 17 — Matthew E. Johnson
Court of Appeals — Judge 18 — Jeff Bryan
Court of Appeals — Judge 19 — Francis Connolly
7th District Court — Judge 3 — Daniel A. Benson
7th District Court — Judge 4 -Laura A. Moehrle
7th District Court — Judge 18 — Michael D, Fritz
7th District Court — Judge 19 — Johnathan R. Judd
7th District Court — Judge 25 — Nathaniel D. Welte
Where you vote in person on election day, Nov. 8, depends on where you live in the county. The Minnesota Secretary of State has set up a website where you can put in your address and city or township to pinpoint the exact polling location. The website is pollfinder.sos.state.mn.us.