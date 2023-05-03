DOG TICKS

American dog ticks.

 Submitted Jeff Hahn

According to the University of Minnesota Extension Service there are 13 known species of ticks in the state and they can be incredibly challenging sometimes to identify because of differences in size, gender and age.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?