According to the University of Minnesota Extension Service there are 13 known species of ticks in the state and they can be incredibly challenging sometimes to identify because of differences in size, gender and age.
A common question that the Otter Tail County Public Health Department hears every year is whether there will be more ticks in a given season.
Jessica Metzger, RN BSN PHN with Disease Prevention & Control, says it is always a good bet that there will be plenty of ticks in Minnesota in the spring and summer.
Metzger also says deer ticks and American dog ticks (wood ticks) are common in Minnesota and both bite people and pets.
“Another tick that has been found and moving more into our area is the Lone Star tick. Although all three species can potentially transmit diseases, deer ticks are more concerning because they are often infected with the bacteria that cause Lyme disease and Anaplasmosis,” said Metzger.
Metzger also shared that deer ticks require a refuge with a high humidity level, such as the forest leaf layer, so they are most often found in forested areas. Deer ticks are spreading.
“They are now found in every forested county in the state. Even in prairie areas, deer carry deer ticks to patches of forested habitat, so people should be vigilant for ticks after visiting any forested area in Minnesota. Adult deer ticks are active in the spring (April through June) and the fall (September through November) when temperatures are above freezing and there is no snow,” added Metzger.
Immature nymphs are considered more of a disease risk because they are smaller and harder to notice, so they often remain attached and feed for longer. They are mostly active in May through July in Minnesota.
The ultimate question that most people have is how to avoid collecting ticks if they are so tiny. If one is walking through a heavily wooded area like one of our state parks or even the Broken Down Dam just outside of Fergus Falls, it seems logical that we will always wind up with two or three after walking through an area like that.
Metzger said tick-borne diseases are more easily prevented than cured.
Insect repellents that contain DEET or other EPA-approved repellent chemicals are also effective at repelling ticks.
If you spend a lot of time in tick habitats, it may be worth treating a suit of clothes with permethrin, a repellent/insecticide that works on ticks.
When in the woods, walk on trails and avoid moving through grassy areas.
Wear protective clothing, such as long-sleeved shirts and pants that are light-colored.
Daily tick checks will greatly reduce your chance of getting a disease even if you are bitten. The bacteria that cause Lyme disease and other tick-borne diseases usually take hours to enter your body after a tick attaches to feed.
Metzger recommends that if you find a tick biting you to use tweezers to grab the tick by its mouthparts where they enter your skin and gently pull the tick straight off and avoid crushing its body.
Another good recommendation is that after a tick bite, be mindful of your body’s health. If you develop a rash or flu-like symptoms, you might want to book an appointment with your primary care physician about the tick bite and have it examined.
For more great info on the type of ticks and other tips visit the University of Minnesota Extension Service online at: extension.umn.edu/yard-and-garden-insects/ticks.