Battle Lake resident Darlane Miller wants to see change in a big way in greater Minnesota.
Miller recently completed a nine-month course with comprehensive training in disability law and policies. A social worker encouraged her to apply for the class based on her concern for her two daughters who had early brain damage due to trauma experiences.
Miller readily talks about the lack of social services in rural Minnesota where the closest mental health center for children is in Willmar, over 100 miles away. That means a two-hour drive with your child in crisis.
“Greater Minnesota needs all the voices to be heard. We’re always left out of everything. Especially when you’re talking about medical care or just having a mental health crisis and needing to access care,” said Miller.
“We need to get more people educated, especially in our school systems and law enforcement. Mental illness, and about invisible disabilities,” added Miller.
Miller said she has already approached county, state and even federal officials about the growing problem of how different institutions respond to the developmentally disabled and people with mental illness. Miller is also a parent advocate.
“Our goal is that graduates gain a clear understanding of disability law and policies. The training increases their self-confidence in advocating for their needs,” said Dr. Colleen Wieck, executive director of the Minnesota Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities. “As they have learned to speak up for people with disabilities, many have become leaders in their own communities.” The Minnesota-inspired program is also offered in most states and several foreign countries.
Minnesotans with disabilities and parents of young children with developmental disabilities are encouraged to apply for the upcoming comprehensive advocacy training course, Partners in Policymaking. The training is free to participants.
Limited to 35 Minnesotans, participants are selected by a panel of Partners graduates and representatives of the Minnesota Governor’s Council on Developmental Disabilities.
The first session for the 2022 to 2023 program year is September 16 and 17. Local experts and nationally recognized leaders in school inclusion, community organizing, governmental processes, and disability issues are among the presenters.
For further information, or to get an application mn.gov/mnddc/partnersinpolicymaking/class40/index.html or contact Brenton Rice at brenton@togevents.com, or 651-242-6589.