As this region begins to welcome a reticent Minnesota spring, it can be tempting to become complacent in maintaining a safety kit fit for a warmer time of the year.
Jody Lien is the director for Otter Tail County Public Health and emphasizes that being prepared is paramount no matter what the season.
“Having a safety kit for various situations will reduce overall risk or threats to a person’s health.” Lien explains. She goes on to detail an all-summer kit that the OTC public health office encourages everyone to keep on hand. The kit includes, but is not limited to:
Water.
Sunscreen/sun protection.
Bug spray.
Snacks/electrolyte replacement.
Basic first aid supplies.
A simple medication kit – includes any personal emergency medications.
Quick cooling option – cooling towels, small battery-operated fans.
Tick removal supplies, topical treatments for poison oak/ivy/sumac.
Fire-starting materials, radio and phone with charger, non-perishable food items.
Lien goes on to remind people to plan out their activities and adjust their kits and gear accordingly: “It’s a great idea to sign up for Smart911 alerts and know where the closest medical facility is," Lien adds.
Kits should be kept where they'll be needed the most, and it's important to have one available no matter where you plan on enjoying your activity.
Keeping people you know apprised of your plans is critical in ensuring your safety and should never be overlooked: “Letting people know where you are going and giving them a detailed itinerary is one of the most important steps you can take to stay safe out there.” Lien explains.
Minnesota is awash in recreational opportunities, so wherever your passion lies this spring and summer season be sure to stay safe and have fun!
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone