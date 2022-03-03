In today’s business climate, uncertainty rules the day. How a business is navigated through the myriad of constant changes determines the ability to adapt and survive.
Otter Tail County is promoting Business Resilience Coaching, a program that will provide free coaching and training to make organizations more resilient to face and overcome future challenges. The program will also offer competitive matching grants for selected organizations to “make it happen” and implement ideas identified during coaching sessions.
Independent contractor Sarah Schake, who is facilitating the program said, “We did a pilot program last fall that was similar that was really geared towards small businesses just because we know that they don’t typically have the resources to access consulting services. So providing this consulting free of charge is really where we’re targeting those smaller businesses.”
All businesses and nonprofits that apply will have the opportunity to work one-on-one with local advisors or in small group training to assess their organizations’ current plans and operations. Coaching can cover but is not limited to, technology, finances, social media marketing, business planning and succession planning.
Up to 10 selected organizations per application round will also have access to matching “make it happen” grant funds of up to $2,000 per organization. Grant funds received shall be used to continue work with a local advisor and implement ideas identified in the coaching and training sessions. Otter Tail County is anticipating they will offer three application rounds over the next year, depending on grant funding available.
The innovative coaching program is possible thanks to a Small Business Partnership Grant from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED). The West Central Minnesota Small Business Development Center (WC SBDC) received the grant and Otter Tail County was a partner on the grant award.
Additional program dollars were funded by American Rescue Plan funds that Otter Tail County received.
Applications for the first round are due by Friday, March 25 at 4 pm.
