More bear sightings are being reported, with reports coming in from around Long Lake, Reed Creek and Lake Jewett in Otter Tail County recently.
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources area wildlife supervisor, Nicholas Snavely, said it’s more prevalent than most might be aware of.
“It’s bear country as well as the rest of the northeast corner of the state. Bears do show up from time to time,” said Snavely.
Snavely mentioned it’s important to know how to act if you see a bear: “In general if you're seeing a bear and you’re concerned it’s roaming around a residence the best thing to do is get rid of any food sources that might be present. You will want to take down bird feeders for a couple of weeks. Bird feeders are an easy thing for bears to get into because of their high calorie diet. All it takes is one little shot (for the bear) when it comes to tearing the bird feeder down and gobbling up the birdseed."
The MnDNR, on their “Living with bears” website, give a few general tips:
The best way to avoid problems with bears is to not attract them in the first place. Once a bear finds a food source, it will return repeatedly. Bears prefer natural foods and are especially attracted to calorie-dense food sources. They have an incredible sense of smell, are opportunistic and are easily attracted to foods or food sources provided by humans (including things like dog food, birdseed and grease).
Bear attractants are things that smell, taste or look like food to bears. These include birdseed, dog food, grease on grills, garbage, fish entrails and fruit. Taking the initiative to secure or remove attractants will help prevent bears from becoming a nuisance.
Other food sources such as garbage cans and grills, pet food, that kind of stuff should all be put away in a secure location like a garage so the bears can't get to it if bears are hanging around.
Snavely states it’s also good to communicate with neighbors to see if they've seen a bear and if they haven’t to alert them so they can also take the same precautions.
It’s not all negative however though, in fact, the MnDNR says that encountering a bear can be a positive, memorable experience and that black bears, by nature, are wary of people and not normally aggressive. They are, however, large, powerful and surprisingly fast-moving animals.
While people should have a healthy respect for the bear, a chance encounter is not always an inherent threat.
MnDNR manages bear populations through a regulated recreational hunting season. While hunting provides population control across a large geographic area, MnDNR says it does not manage individual bear conflicts.
