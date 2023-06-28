The work of the late Charles Beck and five of the artists he inspired will be celebrated during a public reception for “Beck and His Students: An Alumni Art Exhibit” on Jul. 27, at M State’s Fergus Falls campus.
The reception for the unique student/teacher art show is from 4-6 p.m., with comments at 5:15 p.m. from the five featured artists: Chuck Christianson, Mary Guttormson Erickson, Jim Fletcher, Scott Gunvaldson and Bruce Thompson.
All five were students of Beck at the college, where he taught from 1960 to 1987, with their recent works showcased along with M State’s extensive collection of Beck’s works.
Beck died in 2017 at the age of 94, and “Beck and His Students” commemorates what would have been his 100th birthday this year. A prolific painter and woodcut printmaker, Beck was inspired by the rural landscapes of Otter Tail County and grew to become one of Minnesota’s most recognized artists.
“Beck and His Students” opened in the Charles Beck Gallery at the college May 15 and will continue through Sept. 15. The exhibit is open to the public.
Jim Fletcher
Jim Fletcher lives in Pelican Rapids, where he taught art at the high school until retiring.
What works are you showing in the Year of Beck exhibit?
I’ve chosen five works that are somewhat related. I love to explore the wilderness. In this area, Maplewood State Park is a favorite haunt, and that’s the common theme in these pieces. I venture into the forest and look for uncommon vantage points that strike me. I also look for secluded, hidden waters that others don’t see. There’s a mystery there.
Tell us a bit more about one or two of the works you chose.
I’ve chosen “Early Fall Sumac” and “Into the Fall” because they’re fairly typical of my landscape works. They’re from tucked-away areas that show what’s beyond the trails and ordinary scenic vistas.
I used pastels for these pieces because they’re favorable for working in the wild. Plus, I like the way they blend like nature while eliminating fine, drawn-out detail.
Do these pieces have a special significance or connection to Beck’s influence on your art?
I admired Charlie for going out to different locations and capturing the hills, farmland, trees, plants and scenic beauty of the area. That was definitely an influence. I grew up in a Connecticut wilderness area, and that’s what I’m drawn to. So, not unlike Charlie, I venture into hidden areas that are seldom seen but are typical of our woodland, marshy areas.
What are the most valuable lessons you learned from Beck?
Get out and look. Study. Explore. And don’t overprice your work. People who want art should have affordable access to it.
This is the first in a series of articles where Beck’s former students talk about how he influenced them as a teacher, mentor and friend.
