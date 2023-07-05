The work of the late Charles Beck and five of the artists he inspired will be celebrated during a public reception for “Beck and His Students: An Alumni Art Exhibit” on Jul. 27, at M State’s Fergus Falls campus.
The reception for the unique student/teacher art show is from 4-6 p.m., with comments at 5:15 p.m. from the five featured artists: Chuck Christianson, Mary Guttormson Erickson, Jim Fletcher, Scott Gunvaldson and Bruce Thompson.
All five were students of Beck at the college, where he taught from 1960 to 1987, with their recent works showcased along with M State’s extensive collection of Beck’s works.
Beck died in 2017 at the age of 94, and “Beck and His Students” commemorates what would have been his 100th birthday this year. A prolific painter and woodcut printmaker, Beck was inspired by the rural landscapes of Otter Tail County and grew to become one of Minnesota’s most recognized artists.
“Beck and His Students” opened in the Charles Beck Gallery at the college May 15 and will continue through Sept. 15. The exhibit is open to the public.
Bruce Thompson has lived in Mora since 1984. For him, art has been a part-time passion since he worked in construction (bridge repair), landscaping and as a partner in a wholesale business that manufactured hand tools (sidewalk ice scrapers and garden hoes). It’s only since he fully retired in 2020 that he has pursued art on a regular basis.
What works are you showing in the Year of Beck exhibit?
I have three paintings using vertical stripes (Vice Versa 3, 4 and 5) and two paintings using combinations of different sized squares and rectangles (YRB 3 and 4).
Tell us a bit more about one or two of the works you chose.
The Vice Versa paintings started with a common theme of what happens in the first half of the painting then being reversed in the second half. The YRB paintings are based on the overlapping of different sized squares of the primary colors. All of these paintings were first “composed” on the computer, which is where my color decisions and locations are worked out.
What are the most valuable lessons you learned from Beck?
I gained a lot of basic art knowledge from the classes I took from Mr. Beck. I also think he was the first art instructor I had who really got me sincerely interested in art. I felt very comfortable learning from him because he wasn’t overly critical of my work, nor did he overly praise it. He offered up criticism when it was necessary and a little praise if you deserved it.
Most of the time I felt Mr. Beck was an encouraging instructor who was a positive influence on the young novice art student that I was at the time.
This is the second in a series of articles where Beck’s former students talk about how he influenced them as a teacher, mentor and friend.
