Expectations were high at the start of the 1963 Fergus Falls Otter track season, under head coach Oats LeGrand.
Tri-captains were senior twins Chuck and Dick Beck along with fellow senior Larry Rose. Memories of that track season are fondly recalled as a tribute to former track star Chuck Beck who died May 23 in Bend, Oregon.
Those three seniors, along with sophomore David Olson, advanced to the state track meet after winning first place in 1963 District 23 and Region 6, half-mile relay competition.
“We ran good enough to set a school record in the preliminaries at state,” recalls Dick Beck of rural Fergus Falls, Chuck’s twin brother.
The Otter foursome of the Beck twins, Rose and Olson set the school record during the preliminaries with a time of 1:32.9 at the University of Minnesota outdoor track.
The track was slower the following day, on a Saturday after the preliminaries, when there were rain and strong winds. That’s when the Fergus Falls relay team placed fourth in state competition.
Senior Steve Johnson, a member of the 880-relay team at the start of the season, injured his leg and could not participate in district, regional or state competition.
LeGrand turned to sophomore Dave Olson to take Johnson’s place on the half-mile relay team.
“I played baseball at that time but was told I could practice with the relay team after baseball practice,” Olson recalled this summer.
“Football was really the first time I got to know Chuck Beck,” Olson said. “He was the starting senior quarterback in the fall of 1962 and I was a sophomore defensive back and second-string QB.”
He says Chuck helped him by teaching Olson the proper footwork and how to hand off the ball in the famous Belly Series that Rocky Elton coached. Elton, in the spring, was an assistant to LeGrand with Otter track.
Chuck Beck, in addition to the half-mile relay, participated in pole vault, long jump and low hurdles. Dick Beck, in addition to the half-mile (880-yard) relay, participated in the 100-yard dash (sprint), pole vault and long jump.
“The trip to state will always be remembered by me. That’s when I came to
really know Chuck Beck; Dick Beck and Larry Rose,” Olson said. “Chuck Beck will always be remembered by me as a class act.”
The Beck twins cheered on their Otter track teammates, in addition to fellow members of the half-mile relay team.
Fergus Falls took first and second in the mile run during an indoor meet earlier in the season at Moorhead State College. Taking first was Earl Engen and coming in second was Bailey Jones.
Otter Roger Johnson competed well during the season in the 180-yard low hurdles.
George Townsend of Fergus Falls specialized in the half-mile run, performing well during an indoor meet earlier in the 1963 season at the University of Minnesota. Younger track performers competed well and excelled in succeeding years.
There was stiff competition from area track team members in 1963. Two star performers were sprinter Dave Lokken of Moorhead and Tom Stuart of Breckenridge who is best remembered for high jumping 6 feet, 6 inches.
Dick Beck finished first and Lokken was second in the District 23, 100-yard dash. Later, in Region 6 competition, Lokken was first and Beck took second. Both went on to compete in the 100-yard dash competition at the 1963 state track meet.
Otter Bailey Jones also advanced to the state meet, competing in the half-mile run.
Covering Otter track in those days was Daily Journal sports editor Dick Seal.
“Dick’s articles remain to this very day in scrapbooks kept by many moms and dads,” says Dick Beck. “Many of those track meets from 1963 seem like just yesterday.”
The Beck twins, in addition to Otter football and track, were members of the Fergus Falls High School basketball team in 1962-63. Singing their praises as teammates and friends, after Chuck Beck’s passing, were basketball team members Ken Kothe and Steve Emerson.
