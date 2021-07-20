M State nursing instructor Alisa Beckman has been hired as the full-time faculty member leading the associate degree nursing (ADN) and the LPN to associate degree nursing bridge programs on the Fergus Falls campus.
Beckman has taught in the ADN program in Fergus Falls since 2019 as an adjunct. She previously worked at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls for more than 17 years, first as an operating room nurse and later in a leadership role.
Before joining Lake Region, she worked in Fargo medical facilities in the areas of inpatient medical oncology and cardiac critical care, as a clinic nurse in internal medicine and cardiology, and on a cardiovascular surgery team.
“I’m very honored to be given the opportunity to participate in the education of the next generation of registered nurses,” Beckman said. “I’m excited to bring a fresh perspective to the Fergus Falls ADN program and will work hard to make this program a welcoming and inclusive space, with the goal of achieving a success story for every student.”
Beckman, who grew up in rural Otter Tail County and attended school in Perham, earned her Bachelor of Arts in nursing from Jamestown College in Jamestown, North Dakota, and her Master of Science in nursing with a focus on nursing administration and organizational system leadership from Minnesota State University Moorhead.
The team of Fergus Falls nursing instructors also includes adjunct clinical instructors Laura Hexum, Sarah Gordon and Leah Rocholl.
The Fergus Falls campus offers fall starts for both the ADN program, which prepares students with no previous nursing experience to become registered nurses, and the Bridge program, which is designed for licensed practical nurses seeking to become registered nurses.
All M State nursing programs are accredited by the National League for Nursing Commission on Nursing Education Accreditation.
As a member of the Minnesota State system, M State serves more than 8,000 students in credit courses each year in more than 70 career and liberal arts programs online and at its campuses in Detroit Lakes, Fergus Falls, Moorhead and Wadena. By partnering with communities, the college also provides workforce development services and other responsive training programs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.