If you’ve been to a wedding in the past couple of years, you’ve probably noticed that the “traditional” wedding template is changing. While some nuptials take place in a church with a minister performing the ceremony, others might be in a remodeled barn or outdoors by a river with a family member or friend officiating. Weddings reflect more of the couple’s beliefs and style than in the past.
There are many reasons someone may want someone close to them to perform their wedding ceremony. “Most couples without firm religious or church affiliations don’t feel any connection to a minister, priest, rabbi, or imam,” said Minnesota Bride Magazine. “If someone with whom the happy couple has a real relationship conducts the wedding, the ceremony is more personal, making the day even more special.”
If you get asked to lead the ceremony at someone’s wedding, there are only a few steps and minimal expenses to become legally able to do so. Becoming ordained used to only be obtainable through lengthy schooling and with a high price tag. It also excluded some people because of their characteristics or beliefs. With a simple internet search, anyone can have the information needed to become a minister.
After finding a website that offers ordination, follow the steps on that site. Usually a small form with identifying information is all you need. Filling out the form and submitting it is generally free, though you may have to pay a fee to get the proper paperwork to prove you are ordained. The fee isn’t the same and places have packages available to purchase with different documents and extras for more money.
The Otter Tail County website says that an officiant “must be 21 years of age and have registered a copy of their credential of license or ordination with a county in this state.” Marriage Credential Certificate of Filing forms are available on the county website. Once a county has the copy of your documents, the form is filed and fees paid, you are legally able to perform a ceremony in Minnesota.
Making your wedding an event that is all about the couple and represents their life is what's important. There are so many ways to make it unique and personalize it. Having a friend or family member ask, “Do you?” could make saying “I do” even more special.
