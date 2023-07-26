Maplewood State Park has become more accessible to visitors with mobility differences. Beginning in August, a total of 13 Minnesota State Parks will offer All-Terrain Track Chairs for use in the park.
The battery powered track chairs are all-terrain and can be used on designated trails throughout the park. Detailed maps of trails compatible with the track chairs can be found on the state parks website. With the use of the chairs, patrons can explore areas of the park that weren’t previously accessible with all wheelchair models.
The selected parks were chosen based on various factors. These include the number of trails suitable for track chair use, the amount of storage space available, and whether charging outlets are accessible at a trailhead. The track chairs can be used on gravel, dirt trails and open fields. Although they are suitable to work on snow as well, some parks will only have them available seasonally.
DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen said, “Like all our public lands and waters, Minnesota State Parks are for everyone to enjoy. I’m thrilled that current efforts and future investments will allow more people to enjoy the outdoor spaces that make our state a great place to live, work and play.”
Research shows that spending time in nature provides health and wellness benefits for many people. Better sleep, lowered depression risks, more engaged breathing and a healthy mindset are all benefits of spending time outside. With the DNR launching the program in 2022, they were able to facilitate important connections between nature and people then was previously possible for some park visitors.
“These track chairs represent the type of investment DNR will make over the next several years thanks to historic legislative funding for our get out MORE (Modernize Outdoor Recreation Experiences) initiative, which aims to ensure Minnesotans of all abilities and interests enjoy world-class outdoor experiences,” said Strommen. With Minnesota having 75 beautiful state parks and recreational areas, the availability of the track chairs in 13 parks is a good step toward becoming more inclusive.
The track chairs are for use to anyone who has a need for them. While park staff will be available, they are not able to help transfer to or from the chair. There is a transfer board at every location if needed. There is no fee to use the chairs, but the parks request that you call first to confirm availability and make a reservation. Park goers utilizing the track chairs will also need to sign the required waiver before use.
It is a great move forward to have more accessibility at Minnesota State Parks. Along with Maplewood, other state parks offering the track chairs include Blue Mounds, Camden, Crow Wing, Father Hennepin, Fort Snelling, Frontenac, Itasca, Lake Carlos, Lake Bemidji, McCarthy Beach, Myre-Big Island and Split Rock.
McCarthy Beach State Park also has an adaptive beach chair which allows for a great beach experience for people with different levels of mobility. They also have a beach mat available which goes over the sand to help wheelchair users get to the waterfront more easily.
For information or to reserve equipment visit dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks or call 888-646-6367.