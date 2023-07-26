Park visitor

All-terrain track chairs available at state parks makes experiencing the park easier for visitors with mobility limitations.

Maplewood State Park has become more accessible to visitors with mobility differences.  Beginning in August, a total of 13 Minnesota State Parks will offer All-Terrain Track Chairs for use in the park. 



