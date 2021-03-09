Are you divorced, separated or a person who has lost a spouse or partner through death , feeling lost, angry, shame, guilt, alone, confused and more, and that no one understands you or your feelings and you feel you have no one to talk to anymore?
There is a support group that may be able to help you.
It is called Beginning Experience (BE). This group is a self-help group facilitated by men and women that have had similar experiences and have completed the BE program and trained to be facilitators. This group is not a therapy group and if counseling is needed people are encouraged to get counseling with a qualified therapist.
The program is developed in three segments and covers different aspects of adjusting to your new life.
Each segment is 10 weeks long and meets weekly with the same people so a great relationship and trust is developed. It is confidential and what is said and seen in the group is to stay in the group.
The first 10 week session focuses on coping with life. The second 10-week session focuses on rebuilding life and the third 10 week session focuses on building happiness. There is also a weekend-retreat-type session meet with others from other groups in North Dakota.
This group is a non-denominational group but was started in Texas in 1973 by Sister Josephine Stewart and Jo Lamia who saw the need for a Christian centered per ministry peer group for separated, divorced and widowed people. A group was started in Fargo in 1979 and has moved into Minnesota since then.
The mission and vision of Beginning Experience states: Beginning Experience is an international peer ministry for divorce, separated and widowed persons and their children.
It is an invitational process that is intended to facilitate the resolution of grief, promote healing and thereby free people to live and love themselves, others and God
The Beginning Experience Weekend is the foundation of the ministry with support programs and outreach to youth as integral to the ministry.
Unfortunately, there is not a group for the children in the area.
To join the group, preregistration is required. There is a cost of $40 for each session which covers the cost of materials receive and other registration costs, all facilitators are volunteering to facilitate. No one receives compensation for what they do.
Scholarships are available to those that need help.
Safe practices are followed at this time with temps taken when entering the room, social distancing and masks required during the sessions.
Zoom meetings may be an option.
To preregister or questions about the program please contact Marlene at 218-998-4300, She will provide you information about the sessions time and place.
The organization would like to start a group in March, if possible.
