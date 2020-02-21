John and Teresa Vore are starting a new adventure next month when they leave for a two-year Peace Corps trip to Zambia. John and his side of the family are from Fergus Falls, graduating from Roosevelt High School before moving to Montana for school.
This is Teresa’s second time participating in the Peace Corps. “I went to the Republic of Palau and there was a woman there who was in her 50s serving and so that’s when I got the seed to think about, after retirement, maybe I could join again?” she says; she is 62 and John is 64. “The tipping point was that our dog of almost 15 years old died, and we don’t have grandkids yet, so it was a good time to go.”
John’s brother also joined the Peace Corps. “My brother, Bob, was in the Peace Corps as well, he went to the Philippines out of college a number of years ago,” he says, “so I’ll be the second Vore that’s been in the Peace Corps.”
They can only bring two 50-pound suitcases, so what do you pack for a two-year trip? The Vores are trying to stay practical and keep sentimental things to a minimum, although they are bringing photos of their daughter. Generally, though, it’s things they know they’ll need: “For instance, there won’t be electricity and we’ll have to carry water from the local well and that could be a ways away, so since there’s no electricity there will be no light, and so we’re taking some rechargeable little LED lights, those kinds of things,” John says.
Despite the looming March 8 takeoff date, John and Teresa don’t know much about where they’re going. “We don’t know yet what village we’ll end up in, we’ll be told that after we get there and start our training,” John says. “We do three months of training to learn about the culture, learn something about the language, and, again, we don’t know what language we’re going to be learning because in Zambia, there’s like 72 different regional languages.” They’ll also have a brief orientation in Philadelphia before they take the flight to Zambia with about 30 other volunteers. Peace Corps currently has 275 volunteers in the country working on agriculture, education, the environment and health.
John worked for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks while Teresa worked as a librarian and a teacher and they’ll be going to Zambia to work as linking income, food and environment (LIFE) volunteers. “We’re looking at food security, finding ways for people to grow gardens, grow trees to reforest the landscape, could be raising goats or tending beehives, it depends on what the village needs,” Teresa says.
John emphasizes that it’s a cooperative effort. “I don’t want it to seem like we’re going there to show them how it’s done or whatever, it’s more a cooperative thing,” he says, with the hope that they can create sustainable changes in the communities they serve.
While John has never lived abroad before, both he and Teresa are looking forward to the move. “I know there’s going to be a huge culture shock, I’m not worried about it,” John says. “I’m looking forward to it.”
Their daughter is supportive of their decision and hopes to visit them with her boyfriend. In the next few weeks before the departure, John and Teresa are visiting family and friends, having lots of dinners and parties. Their return to the United States is scheduled for June 2022.
