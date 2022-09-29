CAMP EMILY

The annual Camp Emily will be offered by LB Homes, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 8, at Good Shepherd Church located at 515 Western Avenue. To register call 218-998-1400 or online at LBHomes.org/campemily.

 Submitted

The loss of a loved one can be a heavy burden to carry. Especially for children who sometimes don’t handle the grieving process as well as adults.



