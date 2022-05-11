Despite the Minnesota Senate passage of a paid leave plan, the DFL says it does not come close to funding what is needed to make a significant impact in the state.
The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), which represents over 10,000 small businesses in Minnesota, is raising alarm over a proposal to establish a state-run, 24-week paid leave program funded by a $1 billion payroll tax increase.
In a release, NFIB said the proposal requires small employers and others to fund the state paid leave program, allows employees to take up to 24 weeks of leave per year and would create a new bureaucracy to manage the program. Initial development and staffing costs for the program will exceed $85 million, according to a 2019 state fiscal analysis.
The organization said small employers are already facing painful economic headwinds along with record inflation, skyrocketing energy costs, labor shortages, supply chain disruptions and many have not fully recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic.
NFIB said that according to the Employee Benefits Research Institute (EBRI), in 2020, 77% of employees were offered paid vacation and 66% were offered paid sick time.
“Small business owners need flexibility to do the best they can for their business and their employees,” said NFIB State Director John Reynolds. “It’s particularly insulting to politicians to propose a $1 billion tax hike after failing to stop massive unemployment insurance tax increases caused by the pandemic and government shutdowns.”
The Republican-controlled Senate measure passed, 37-29.
The Senate's tax bill would legally allow insurance providers in the state to begin offering a paid leave policy. Businesses who have 50 or less workers, would be eligible for tax credits of up to $3,000 per worker.
The NFIB said that while the Paid Leave Payroll Tax starts at 0.6% of wages up to $147,000 per year, it could increase to any amount necessary to cover claims in future years. Due to higher than expected utilization, Washington State’s paid leave program increased its payroll tax by 50% for 2022.
“The massive surge in unemployment claims during the pandemic showed us how quickly these types of programs can become overwhelmed,” said Reynolds. “Based on low assumptions about the average worker using the program, it seems almost certain costs will exceed expectations and the payroll tax will go up in future years.”
