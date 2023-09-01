When turning through the pages of a newspaper people don’t stop and think about what it takes to put it all together. Every job, from restaurant work to healthcare, has an underground team of workers who make all the little intricacies come together like a well oiled machine. The finished product is the result of people working together and doing their job to the best of their ability. That is certainly true when looking at what it takes to put out a local newspaper.
The first thing that one would think is that the reporters get the story and make the newspaper.
Daily Journal Media General Manager, Heather Kantrud said, “While this is true, there are so many more players and so many more tasks that are required when producing the news.”
In the newsroom of a newspaper, there is so much more than just writing a story and putting it out. Kantrud explains, “It must be proofread, edited and, at times, questioned. Sometimes, once an article is considered complete by a reporter, an editor will uncover more questions and the article goes back to the reporter for additional work.”
Getting the articles out to the public once they are finished is the next process that needs completed. At Daily Journal Media this is done by the newsroom staff and other teams offsite to produce the physical newspaper. “That physical newspaper also has to get to our readers and out on newsstands, with a team of circulation staff to work with subscriptions, a fleet of delivery drivers and, for us, the United States Postal Service,” Kantrud said.
At Daily Journal Media, news content is shared on a digital-first basis. This requires a corporate digital team that makes sure our products and systems are operating as they should.
Another aspect of the newspaper is the advertising that is done in it. Kantrud said, “The newspaper is also the most historically sought after form of advertising for local businesses and events, so in order to help area businesses succeed in their advertorial needs and desires, both in print and digitally, a team of sales and marketing staff is constantly hard at work gauging the needs of area businesses and helping them determine how to meet those needs with a multitude of forms of advertising options.” A team of personnel work in conjunction with advertising staff and area businesses to design the ads.
Keeping all of the moving parts in check, overseeing it all and providing training are just a few of the things the publisher and management staff take care of everyday. They are crucial in keeping it all running smoothly and making sure a quality product is produced.
What people may not understand is that newspaper options are expanding. It isn’t just a printed or internet medium anymore. Kantrud explains, “‘The newspaper' is now participating in video production. social media content, community events and more. Daily Journal Media is currently working on a series of articles and mini documentaries as their first major video production project, and will be hosting the Best of Otter Tail County event on Sept. 20.” The newspaper world is a lot bigger than just what you see on the newsstands around town, and is constantly growing and evolving with technology.
Kantrud joined Daily Journal Media as an intern just three years ago. She now holds roles at Daily Journal Media not only as general manager for the local operation as a whole, but also as managing editor for the newsroom. She writes articles, edits, proofreads, oversees operations, works on planning and organizing publications and events and trains staff. “I work with budgeting and advertising, complete design projects, create digital content, train staff, run meetings ... The list goes on,” she said.
In the three years she has been with Daily Journal Media, she has seen many changes. “Onsite versus offsite tasks have changed — I used to spend 10-12 hours, twice a week, doing all the layout of the newspaper and working with the printer by myself. Now, we have a team that tackles this task,” she said. “We have added and removed positions due to the changing needs of the operation. We kicked off an information gathering and sharing social media platform with NABUR and have started working with video.”
When readers understand all of the steps and people that make a local newspaper go from an idea or lead to a story on your screen or in your hands, it means just a little bit more. From the first newspapers to online and video editions, the staff is ready for whatever comes next.
Kantrud adds, “The newspaper will be ever-evolving, which keeps things fun and interesting!”
