My name is Kasey Eggen and I am a senior at Fergus Falls High School. For my internship this semester I am doing it at Habitat for Humanity. I was really excited to have the opportunity to do it for this organization. Having an organization like this in town is a true benefit for the community. It is really inspiring to learn more about what Habitat can do for others around us. My biggest takeaway from doing this is the true importance of connections within a community. When I am out on the build site I believe it's very inspiring how people from the community all come together and volunteer for the betterment of others. I am able to meet others during this internship and work side by side with them.
Being hands-on and seeing results
- By Kasey Eggen For Daily Journal Media
-
- Updated
Better than a comments section
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
✔ A site just for our local community
✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation
✔ Free for everyone
Join the community
What's NABUR?
Most Popular
-
Ben Franklin Crafts closing
-
Steal A Deal discount retailer opens in the former Sunmart
-
Lakes Area Grow Co. to celebrate grand opening
-
Fatal crash in Scambler Township
-
A dying town? I think not!
-
Turning a passion into a career
-
OTC Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help in rural burglaries
-
Be on the offensive: Tick season is here and they are no stranger to Minnesota
-
Finding the right location: Council discusses open forums and town halls
-
Celebrating six years writing for the Daily Journal
- PAID ADVERTISEMENT -
MN Lake Guys Real Estate
Most Popular
-
A dying town? I think not!
-
Thick and hearty sausage gravy
-
Fargo man flees in stolen vehicle in OTC
-
Canadian man charged with felony voter fraud
-
Steal A Deal discount retailer opens in the former Sunmart
-
Ben Franklin Crafts closing
-
Soup's on
-
Visually pleasing: The month of May brings new exhibits to the lakes area
-
Impressive ranking
-
Fatal crash in Scambler Township