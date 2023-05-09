Kasey Eggen

Kasey Eggen.

 Submitted

My name is Kasey Eggen and I am a senior at Fergus Falls High School. For my internship this semester I am doing it at Habitat for Humanity. I was really excited to have the opportunity to do it for this organization. Having an organization like this in town is a true benefit for the community. It is really inspiring to learn more about what Habitat can do for others around us. My biggest takeaway from doing this is the true importance of connections within a community. When I am out on the build site I believe it's very inspiring how people from the community all come together and volunteer for the betterment of others. I am able to meet others during this internship and work side by side with them.



