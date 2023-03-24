The Fergus Falls Public School District helps many students to achieve their educational goals. It takes teachers, paras and especially administrators to make the system work.
Jeff Drake is the superintendent of Fergus Falls and oversees the district in its operations. He was awarded the 2023 Regional Administrator of Excellence for his exceptional ability to do his job and do it well. The Minnesota Association of School Administrators chooses one administrator to receive the award. There are nine regions in the state.
In 1985, MASA established the award to be given to a recipient that exuded strong communication skills and a willingness to take risks. The association also required candidates to have high expectations of themselves and others and to be able to exceed those expectations when possible. Drake explained, a selection is made by Region 4 administrators. Out of the nominees, the winner is announced at the area meeting, composed of regional superintendents.
Drake explained how the intricacies of administration work. For example, he mentioned that if a student has a problem at school that remains unresolved, “they should first approach the teacher first.” If not enough action was taken or the parent is dissatisfied with the handling of it, the matter would be handed over to the building principal. If the problem is still not resolved, the issue would be taken up with the district superintendent. Finally, if the family is still disheveled, the school board would get involved in the situation. This is the chain of command or hierarchy in the school system. Sometimes people will go straight to the top, contact the school board and surpass the chain of command. In this case the school board would contact Jeff Drake to ask him if he has knowledge of the situation and in turn Drake will interact with the principal to see what he can do to get the issue resolved.
Knowledge of how to handle difficulties when they arise and how to coordinate the inner workings of the school district is exactly why MASA presented him with the award. The award proves he is beyond capable of handling the demands of his job and executing the tasks of his position with precise action. In closing, Drake expressed his gratitude, "I would like to express appreciation to my colleagues in Region 4 for this recognition. I greatly enjoy our partnership and collaboration as we work together to ensure a great education for all children." This award shows that with abled overseers to help resolve issues, giving the children they serve a better chance of success.