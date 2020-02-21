Immanuel Lutheran Church in Wahpeton will host a spaghetti fundraiser Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. to benefit J.C. and Shalette Glasby.
The Glasbys lost a round-roofed barn and $40,000 in property to an electrical fire at their rural residence in Western Township, Dec. 12.
Firefighters from Fergus Falls and Western Township responded to the call for service but were unable to save anything in the barn,
Losses included three motorcycles, a new snowblower, a four-wheeler, snow-removal equipment, a lawnmower and many tools.
Scott Emmons, a family friend, was working in the shop and was burned while rescuing one of the two dogs in the shed. He was treated for his injuries at Lake Region Healthcare.
A friend and neighbor of the couple said they carried no insurance.
The fundraiser has been organized by Tara Buhr, a sister of Shalette’s.
