The nationally used and recognized contact lens brand, Cooper Vision, has announced their 2022 Best Practices Honorees.
In its seventh year, the award is a national recognition that aims to highlight current and future leaders in the field of optometry. The Best Practices Honoree award highlights 10 eye care practices across the country that are innovative, advancing the profession and are an example of excellent patient care.
In 2022, the Best Practice honorees were chosen based on their accomplishments and efforts in five key categories including industry advancement, community impact, patient experience, specialty services and team building.
Otter Tail County has a reason to celebrate, as one of the selected honorees for Best Practices was InVision Eye Care in Fergus Falls.
“We are proud and grateful to Cooper Vision for this opportunity. Honestly, the team we have built at InVision Eye Care deserves the credit,” shared Dr. Tara Kempfer, O.D. and owner at InVision Eye Care. “We have the most amazing team and it is a great recognition for them. One of the most basic emotional needs for any human is acknowledgement of a job well done. When a team is engaged, they will be passionate about coming to work each day with a sense of purpose. And this is what ultimately drives our success.”
Kempfer also shared what she believes sets InVision Eye Care apart from other practices.
“InVision prides itself on empowering our staff. This action not only positively affects our patients, but the results carry over to the community as well. By empowering the staff at InVision we have created a culture of leaders … In addition, we were selected secondary to our legislative efforts to ensure patients have access to great eye care and that the profession of optometry is protected and promoted for years to come. We frequently meet with state and federal legislators and lobbyists. Our actions have been instrumental on the state and national levels.”
She also touched on the substantial training all staff receive at InVision and shared the extensive services the practice provides, particularly in a rural community. “Being optometrists in rural Otter Tail County means that we are able to provide not only ocular care for our patients, but be an integral part of their overall healthcare. The trust that our patients have in us is such an honor. We love our patients and the lasting relationships we gain,” she explained.
Michele Andrew, O.D., Vice President of Professional and Government Affairs, Americas, CooperVision congratulated the honorees in a recent press release. “Best Practices proves that there are countless ways a practice can achieve success in patient care, industry advancement, practice management, and more. What they all have in common is their dedication to their patients and the profession — they never stop striving to push further.”