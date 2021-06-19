The Best of Otter Tail County is back with a new and improved format. The publicly determined, vote-driven competition is now accepting nominations online and will remain open through July 5.
“Last year, we saw considerable success from public voting and businesses, organizations and individuals that were nominated were honored to be recognized,” Fergus Falls Daily Journal managing editor Zach Stich said. “This year, we are adding more categories and are excited to see what the community feels are the best in Otter Tail County.”
This year, there are eight main categories — dining, shopping, health and wellness, fashion/beauty, professional services, services, beverages, and people and places. Within the eight main categories are sub-categories, over 100 in total, that allow for “the best” to be more accurately represented throughout the county.
Nominations will be tallied and the top three votes in each subcategory will move onto the final ballot, which will be open for voting Aug. 7-24. All voting will occur online and winners will be determined by which top three business receives the most votes for their particular subcategory.
The eight main category winners, the “Best of the Best,” will be determined by assessing success within subcategories and will be announced at a “winner’s only” event on Sept. 29, where they will be bestowed with a plaque celebrating their achievement.
Best of Otter Tail County kicked off in 2020 without utilizing subcategories. The expansion of categories into additional subcategories allows for more recognition and more fun for the 2021 rendition. Some of last year’s winners include Jaeger Furniture, Uncle Eddie’s Ice Cream Parlor, and The Rusty Nail, which has now secured multiple “Best Burger” awards. Best of Otter Tail County 2020 publications are available for purchase at the Daily Journal office.
Nominations and top three voting for the 2021 Best of Otter Tail County are open to the public and can be submitted online at https://fergusfallsjournal.com/otc2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.