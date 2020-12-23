Bethel Lutheran Church hosted a blood drive with Vitalant on Dec. 17 at Bethel Lutheran Church which helped collect a total of 28 units of blood products for patients in need.
A total of 37 individuals volunteered to donate blood and 27 individuals were able to donate at the Vitalant blood drive on December 17. One donor also came forward to donate power red cells (2RBC) which collects two units of red blood cells while returning platelets, plasma and a saline solution back to the donor. There were 20 people who volunteered for the first time!
Vitalant expressed their gratitude to Kerri Dolan, who coordinated the drive, and Women’s Ministry Team which sponsored the blood drive, as well as and Dean Dolan and Deb Grimm, who both assisted the day of the drive.
Living through a pandemic can lead to many uncertainties, although one thing we are sure of, is that the need for blood never ceases. Blood is only useable for 42 days, so a constant supply is always needed, no matter the season. Winter has challenges with the threat of weather/travel and planning, but the winter weather is no wonderland for hospital patients who depend on blood to keep them healthy and alive.
Vitalant is currently testing all successful blood, platelet and plasma donations for antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. We are providing an initial test, to help identify donors who could help COVID-19 patients by becoming future convalescent plasma donors. Because antibodies are part of the body's immune response and not the virus itself, antibody testing cannot be used to diagnose current coronavirus infection. Please postpone your donation if you are feeling unwell or suspect you may have COVID-19.
Donors can make a convenient appointment to give blood at www.bloodhero.com or by calling 877-25-VITAL. With each donation, donors receive a free total cholesterol test.
Blood donation takes about an hour from check-in to refreshments. Donors can save about 20 minutes by completing their Health History Questionnaire the day they donate on www.vitalant.org/health
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.