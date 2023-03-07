Christopher Cadem, a prominent attorney with offices in both Fergus Falls and St. Paul, was recognized with a prestigious award as one of the Minnesota Lawyer Attorneys of the Year for 2022.
Cadem, who specializes in criminal defense and civil litigation, has earned a reputation as a skilled and dedicated lawyer who is passionate about defending his clients' rights. Whether representing clients in criminal cases, civil litigation or other legal matters, Cadem is committed to providing his clients with the best possible representation. He is known for his strategic approach to legal cases, as well as his ability to communicate complex legal concepts in a way that his clients can understand.
Cadem's commitment to justice and his extensive experience in the legal field have earned him numerous accolades over the years. He has been recognized as a Minnesota Super Lawyers "Rising Star," a "North Star Lawyer" by the Minnesota Bar Association on a repeated basis and a "Top 100" criminal defense attorney by the National Trial Lawyer Association. Additionally, Cadem has been recognized for his contributions to the community with the Pro Bono Service Award from the Minnesota State Bar Association.
First announced on Dec. 22, 2022, Minnesota Lawyer hosted the Attorneys of the Year in an awards banquet on Feb. 15, in downtown Minneapolis.
Cadem feels his selection for the recognition was tied to two particular cases, one in which he stepped in on short notice for a prosecutor, securing a decision in favor of his client with very little time to prepare. More importantly, however, is the case that changed Minnesota law.
Formerly, individuals seeking restraining orders were referred to a family court, lengthening the process and delaying a much-needed order. Now, these individuals must be served in a district criminal court, thus ensuring a speedy response in obtaining an order against harassment. This change has been codified in Minnesota law thanks to Cadem’s work.
The case began when a woman came to Cadem’s office seeking a restraining order against her husband with whom she was going through a divorce. When interviewed about the client’s situation, Cadem explained, the husband was committing "egregious acts" as a part of the harassment. Cadem approached two separate district court judges to hear this case and was declined both times. The judges later explained that they would not hear the case because they deemed it a family law case, not a criminal one, because it involved a divorce. Cadem explained the difficulties this posed for his client: “Family court does not offer immediate results, and a violation of a family court order does not include criminal liability.” Furthermore, this particular case was meritorious, meaning that there was actual evidence of danger to the client from the aggressor.
After failing to convince the two district judges to hear the case, Cadem brought it to the Minnesota Court of Appeals. Not only did the appellate court grant the petition to Cadem and his client, but the appellate judge, Honorable Peter M. Reyes, Jr., delivered an important decision called a “precedential opinion,” which makes a new law for all judges to follow. Cadem stated, “By statute, the Court of Appeals issues a precedential opinion only in the most important and complex cases.”
The new law declared by the Minnesota Court of Appeals document A22-0174 now states, “A district court abuses its discretion by not granting a requested hearing when presented with a harassment restraining order petition unless it is without merit.”
This crucial new law will move judges to hear cases more frequently and issue restraining orders more quickly, especially in meritorious cases like Cadem’s client. Harassment cases will now be tried in criminal court, rather than a family court, and obtain more immediate results. Upon reflection Cadem stated, “Cases and results are what motivate me to come to work everyday. The only thing better than helping a client, is helping our entire state in the process.”
Cadem was very pleased with the making of this law. The award he received is a testament to his work on behalf of the common good.
Cadem shared that he spends 60 hours doing pro bono work annally, and the aforementioned case was done as part of those pro bono hours.
As a skilled attorney dedicated to the betterment of the state of Minnesota, Cadem is an example of what it means to be a dedicated legal professional. His distinction as an Attorney of the Year recognizes this hard work and demonstrates his dedication to his clients and the legal process.