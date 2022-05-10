ON WITH THE SHOW: Director Josh Scharnberg, center, helps along Erika Lahti, left, who is playing Mary Shelley and Avery Votava, right, as Lord Byron. There will be one show on May 13 and two on May 14.
You’re invited! The Fergus Falls Kennedy Secondary School theater department is proud to present this spring’s play, “I Am Frankenstein.”
The play unearths two creatures who were tortured and abandoned by their makers: the famous monster and the teenage writer, Mary Shelley herself. The play adds a haunting chorus known as The Blackbirds. Victor Frankenstein, a promising student obsessed with alchemy, reanimates human life in the basement laboratory of a vacationing professor, only to dismiss his creature and allow it to slowly exact revenge.
“Most people know the story about the creature created by Victor,” states director Josh Scharnberg. “The play is more based on the book (then the movie) and introduces the author, Shelley, in the play, as well as her husband and the eccentric Lord Byron.”
A cast and crew of 24 students have been working on the play itself, customs and sets for the last 45 days or so. This week, dress rehearsal is ongoing for all involved.
“I am super excited, it is one of my favorite roles that I have played,” exclaims Maezyn Haugen, who plays Victor Frankenstein. Haugen mentioned she has performed in roughly 20 plays.
“This is probably my biggest role, so I’m looking forward to getting on the stage and performing,” says Anna Erickson, who will portray Elizabeth Frankenstein.
Showtimes are set for May 13, at 7 p.m. and then two performances on May 14, at 2 and 7 p.m., at A Center for the Arts, downtown Fergus Falls. Tickets are $7 for adults and $4 for students. You can purchase tickets at the door or in advance at https://www.vancoevents.com/BEXW.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone