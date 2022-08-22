As the end of summer approaches and fall arrives, most motorists around Otter Tail County are already seeing more deer attempting to cross roadways.
Crashes can occur and most often do, if a driver is not attentive and keeps their eyes on the road.
Deer are generally most active between the hours of 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. For those commuting back from work or evening sporting events, it can be prime time for deer.
Minnesota DNR area supervisor Michael Oehler says the deer population in most areas of the county is very high.
“There’s no shortage of deer in our work area for the most part until you get out into the Red River Valley. For us it would be down toward the western townships south of Orwell Dam, which has a lack of habitat down there,” said Oehler.
Oehler said a driver needs to be vigilant and scan the ditches.
“When you see a deer, there’s always more than one. If you see the first one crossing your headlights, down the road there’s usually another in the ditch that you don’t see. If you see a deer, just slow down. Also, check out the ditch where that animal came from because lots of times a second or third one is right behind it and that’s the ones that usually get hit,” emphasized Oehler.
Situational awareness is the biggest component. Deer move around a lot more after crops are harvested due to lack of cover.
“You get into October and some of the first fields are going down, the weather’s cooling and breeding season is just around the corner. They just start moving around a lot more. Which is generally when you start to see an increase in collisions in that early fall season,” said Oehler.
Oehler also acknowledged that with the higher population this year that the chance of a deer strike is higher.
The Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety says there are some things that drivers can do to minimize the chance of a deep strike:
- Use high beams as much as possible at night, especially in deer-active areas.
- Don’t swerve to avoid a deer. Swerving can cause motorists to lose control and travel off the road or into oncoming traffic.
- Don’t count on deer whistles or deer fences to deter deer from crossing roads.
- Watch for the reflection of deer eyes and for deer silhouettes on the shoulder of the road. If anything looks slightly suspicious, slow down.
- Slow down in areas known to have a large deer population — such as areas where roads divide agricultural fields from forest land; and whenever in forested areas between dusk and dawn.
- Blow horn to urge deer to leave the road. Stop if the deer stays on the road, don’t try to go around it.
After a strike it is also a good idea to keep a good distance from the deer as it could recover from the strike and move on. If a deer does not move on, or poses a public safety risk contact the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s office or call 911.
Some may also not be aware what to do after striking a deer. Oehler recommends immediately contacting law enforcement. In most cases, if you are a full time Minnesota resident you may claim the deer and be issued a tag number or authorization permit.
According to the Minnesota Office of Traffic Safety, deer crashes are especially dangerous for motorcyclists as well, which they say accounted for 15 of the 18 vehicle-deer related deaths over a five year period from 2016-2020.