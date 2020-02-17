Two more businesses in Fergus Falls have been recognized as Bicycle Friendly Businesses (BFBs) by the League of American Bicyclists in January, bringing the city’s total number of BFBs up to 18 and landing it on the league’s top 10 list of bicycle-friendly cities nationwide, tied with Nashville, Tennessee and Salt Lake City, Utah. Both Victor Lundeen Company and Transit Alternatives/Otter Express earned bronze awards for their work in encouraging and accommodating biking in the community.
“Coming on the heels of our new Silver Bicycle Friendly Community designation, these are certainly very exciting developments, and we look forward to continuing our work with Pedal Fergus Falls and the Bicycle Alliance of Minnesota to keep the momentum going,” Fergus Falls Mayor Ben Schierer said, referring to Fergus Falls’ promotion to silver in November last year.
Kris Wilke of Victor Lundeen Company said she was encouraged to apply for a BFB award by Wayne Hurley of Pedal Fergus Falls, a chapter of BikeMN and a local advocacy organization of the League of American Bicyclists. “If you come by our store, we have bicycle racks out front and also in the back so people can feel safe leaving their bikes here,” Wilke says. “We also have a great relationship with Pedal Fergus Falls and help them with things like printing.”
She says the application process looked not only at what the business does to promote and encourage biking but also what their employees do as individuals.
The League of American Bicyclists look at four criteria when determining what businesses qualify to become BFBs: encouragement, which includes incentivizing employees to commute to work on bikes as well as supporting local bike clubs and activities; engineering, which includes offering safe places to park bikes for employees and customers as well as being easily accessible to bicyclists; education, such as providing bike maps and information on bicycle safety and local biking opportunities; and evaluation and planning, such as setting goals to increase ridership and appointing a bike coordinator to help coordinate the business’ efforts.
Making it to the top 10 is an amazing accomplishment but Hurley is sure that Fergus Falls can make the top five within the next couple of years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.