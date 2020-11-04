Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden snagged Minnesota’s 10 electoral votes Tuesday in a win he badly needed as the national race for president tightened.
Biden held a 53 to 45 percent lead in the state over President Donald Trump with more than 90 percent of expected voting completed. Trump nearly won Minnesota in 2016 and had campaigned aggressively here this election cycle believing it was in reach.
Minnesota DFL U.S. Sen. Tina Smith won reelection to the Senate, beating challenger Jason Lewis, according to the Associated Press. Smith held a 49 to 43 percent advantage over Lewis early Wednesday morning with 88 percent of the expected vote reported.
Incumbency, however, wasn’t enough to save longtime DFL U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson. He lost to GOP challenger Michelle Fischbach, a former state senator and lieutenant governor, with the Associated Press calling the race in the wee hours of Wednesday.
Peterson, chair of the U.S. House Agriculture Committee, had long positioned himself as conservative Democrat tuned into the needs of his largely rural constituents. But the district along Minnesota’s western border had shifted toward the GOP over the years and went big for Trump in 2016.
Races were called by midnight for five of Minnesota’s eight U.S. House members. DFL Reps. Ilhan Omar, Betty McCollum and Dean Phillips won reelection to the U.S. House as did GOP Reps. Tom Emmer and Pete Stauber.
Incumbent DFL Rep. Angie Craig and GOP incumbent Rep. Jim Hagedorn remained in contests too close to call.
Minnesotans streamed to the polls in big numbers Tuesday with lots of anticipation but no widespread problems as Election Day gave way to election night. Polls closed at 8 p.m., but in many places around the state, people were done long before then.
Scattered power outages and reports of people lingering outside of polling places appear to have been resolved relatively quickly, said Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon, calling it a “superb day.”
"We have not heard yet of fights over masks, fights over political apparel, fights over eligibility, fights over attempted or perceived voter suppression efforts,” he said.
While Minnesota wasn’t considered a critical swing state, it got plenty of presidential attention this year.
The state had a surprisingly tight finish four years ago, with Democrat Hillary Clinton edging Republican Donald Trump by about 45,000 votes of the 3 million cast.
