Following a 24 year tenure as a principal at Fergus Falls Public Schools, Dean Monke is vacating the halls of Kennedy Secondary School on June 14.
Hired by Independent School District 544 in 1997, Monke began his career with the Otters as the Fergus Falls Middle School principal. In 2007, he was named secondary school principal for grades 5-12. “We are very lucky to have such wonderful students here in Fergus Falls. Sometime we forget how lucky we have been to get the chance to work with all of these students,” Monke stated.
Monke’s children, Mariah, Anna and Matthew all graduated from Fergus Falls High School, spending the duration of their education in the school district. “Getting a chance to have the Fergus Falls schools help raise my children has been a wonderful blessing,” shared Dean. “Attending all the programs, concerts, and sporting events not only as a principal, but also as a parent was exactly how I wanted to spend my time.
“My memories will continue to be involving the fantastic and talented educators that I had the honor of working with over these many years,” Monke continued. “From all the dedicated support staff, to our very talented teachers, and also working with the most outstanding administrative team, I believe, in the state of Minnesota. Fergus Falls is a wonderful place to teach and learn, and the community of Fergus Falls has always supported their schools.”
Dean’s retirement and a statement of gratitude was made at the Fergus Falls school board meeting on Monday. “Those are big shoes to fill,” shared school board member Stephen Vigesaa.
“Dean Monke set the highest standard of character and integrity as a leader for the Fergus Falls Public School District,” said Fergus Falls Superintendent Jeff Drake. “ He has served as a wonderful role model for students and staff. His loyalty and commitment to the Fergus Falls School District and community will leave a lasting legacy.”
In an expression of thanks, Dean addressed staff members he worked with during his career as an Otter. “I would like to thank the tremendous school staff members that I have had the chance to work with over the years. It has been an honor and a privilege to be part of the administrative team and our school district is perfectly positioned to meet all of the challenges that will come in the years ahead. My wife Beth and I plan to be around, and continue to enjoy life here in Fergus Falls, and continue to support the Fergus Falls Public School. Go Otters!”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.