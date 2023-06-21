Sending children to preschool is a big step for parents and kids. Whether they have been in daycare or at home with a family member, starting school is a big transition with many new experiences. Being prepared and talking about what to expect can help children, and parents, feel more confident and ready when September comes.
“Preschool is such a fun age! I like to say they are sponges because they are always absorbing everything that they are learning,” said Tessa Grewe, Battle Lake preschool teacher. Grewe has some tips to get your little learner on track.
One of the most important things preschoolers should be able to do when entering preschool is identify and talk about their feelings. Talking about and labeling you and your child’s feelings during the day creates awareness.
Grewe said, “This can be done by going to the park and letting your child play among the other children to share space or playdates.” Being able to communicate with their teacher, staff and other children at school will make it easier for their needs to be met when they are at school.
“At preschool age, we also focus on fine motor skills-which is growing our finger muscles,” said Grewe. “An easy way to do this is play-dough. Play-dough scissors, rollers and popsicle sticks are a great way to expose your child to the tools we use in the everyday classroom all while helping their little muscles grow.”
Start talking to your child about preschool over the summer. There are books about starting school like “First Day Jitters” by Julie Danneberg and “David Goes to School” by David Shannon. Grewe explained, “Reading books is not only a great way to help with real life situations but they also help provide language skills and so much more.”
Encourage your child to be independent. This will help them get through a day of school smoothly. Grewe suggests allowing them to problem solve and to do tasks independently like dressing themselves, eating using silverware, and washing their hands.
Time is a hard thing for kids to understand. Making a paper chain or finding another way to visually count down the days until school starts can help ease anxiety, advises Grewe.
No matter how much you prepare and talk about preschool over the summer, there are some little students that will still have a hard time when it's time to say “See you later” at drop off. There will be tears and second guessing on whether your child is ready for this big step. Grewe says creating routines right away can make drop off easier for kids and parents.
“Whether that is giving a certain amount of hugs, a special saying, or having your handshake, you two can do together to help your child know it is time for that separation.” Grewe recalls, “I had a student and parent who would pass off a special picture at every drop-off to help with that transition.”
Simply talking about the separation and assuring your child that you are coming back at the end of the day is another way to ease the drop off tears.
What message would Grewe like to share with parents who will be sending their child to preschool this fall? “My message to parents would be that with the start of school, you have a team of people working together to best support your child.” She continued, “Know that you have a support system ready to help you and your child succeed as they adventure into preschool.” Communication with your child’s teacher. They want your child to succeed and have the best year possible.
Grewe concluded by saying, “As the parent, know that every child is different in their own unique way and that is what makes your child who they are!”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone