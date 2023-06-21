Class of kids

Starting to talk about preschool over the summer can help ease anxiety when September arrives.

 Submitted

Sending children to preschool is a big step for parents and kids. Whether they have been in daycare or at home with a family member, starting school is a big transition with many new experiences. Being prepared and talking about what to expect can help children, and parents, feel more confident and ready when September comes.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?