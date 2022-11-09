In a heavily watched contest for State Senate District 9, Republican Jordan Rasmusson was the victor in a big way.
It wasn’t until early morning Nov. 9 that Rasmusson came out on top with 25,372 or 62.74% of the total vote, while his endorsed DFL opponent, Cornel Walker, had 11,560 or 28.59% of the vote with all 183 precincts reporting.
“It is a great privilege to be given the opportunity to serve our communities at the state capitol, and I am humbled to have earned the trust of the people in Senate District 9,” Rasmusson said.
Rasmusson lists his legislative priorities as tax relief for hardworking Minnesotans; support for law enforcement and first responders; and policies that support thriving rural communities.
“I want to congratulate my opponents for running robust campaigns. Whether you voted for me or not, I will work hard to serve you in the Minnesota Senate,” Rasmusson stated.
This week, Rasmusson will participate in the Senate Republican organizing caucus in preparation for the 2023 legislative session.
DFL candidate Cornel Walker reflected on the race saying, “It’s real simple, we truly enjoyed the process, democracy was served. It was a fun time to run."
Also significant in the race was the number of write-in votes with 3,507 or 8.67% of the total vote. Nathan Miller, a former Republican candidate who did not win in the primary ran as a write-in candidate.
However as Otter Tail County Auditor Wayne Stein explained, the votes have to be verified by a hand count and recorded as not all may be for Miller. So the total number of votes he received may not be known right away.
In a statement to Daily Journal Media, Miller said, “This write in campaign was about truth and transparency but ultimately party politics wins the day. Maybe someday the seeds of Liberty will bring forth a bountiful harvest, just not today. A huge thanks to all the supporters, hardworking family, friends and countrymen. May God Bless this district.”
It’s not over yet for Miller though, because as previously reported, both Nathan Miller and the Minnesota GOP have confirmed that Miller will be appearing before a panel of judges in response to a complaint filed by the Republican Party of Minnesota. The date and time of that hearing has not been announced publicly.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone