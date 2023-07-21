Twenty-three years ago when the Bigwood Event Center opened it was managed by an outside company, focusing on bringing conference and hotel business to Fergus Falls. Until recently that model stood the test of time. Then COVID happened and the hospitality industry just stopped. Meetings were canceled. Zoom and Teams meetings were introduced, and the Bigwood Event Center closed its doors.
Now, however, the Bigwood Event Center is open for business! On-site coordinator, Brooke, is customer-service oriented and handles all site visits, plans meetings and hosts successful conferences. The flexible space can accommodate small gatherings and groups as large as 800 people.
The lobby, gathering space and meeting rooms are in great shape – fresh paint and carpet and updated lighting. By September all the technology upgrades are scheduled for completion. This will allow for the hybrid meetings some groups offer to accommodate their participants who can’t attend in person. Expanded bandwidth for high-definition video, conferencing and presentations will allow for simultaneous use in multiple meeting spaces. Projectors have remote access and can be synchronized with each other or run independently. Streaming capabilities are available throughout the space
In the past, a sole on-site caterer provided food for all events. Now, event planners have their choice of several, approved local caterers. Brooke helps with those details including bids, tastings and set-ups. Maybe you’d like the famous “Legion Ribs” at your event – now, that’s possible!
Residents might be curious about who is meeting there and what the space is best suited for. This is a community space, and we encourage all residents, businesses and non-profit organizations to consider the possibilities for its use. Some of the top purposes: Corporate meetings – it’s a great site for conducting job interviews, hosting luncheons, general sessions and presentations. Weddings – we can divide the space into separate rooms, one for a wedding ceremony and the other for the reception. Another benefit for out-of-town visitors is that Country Inn & Suites is connected to the facility and can provide lodging for wedding guests, without them ever leaving the building. As residents we might consider the space for family gatherings – reunions, baby showers, graduations, anniversary parties and more. Event planners sometimes host public events and recoup their costs on ticket sales. Examples include concerts, beer tours and trade shows/expos.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone