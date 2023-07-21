Twenty-three years ago when the Bigwood Event Center opened it was managed by an outside company, focusing on bringing conference and hotel business to Fergus Falls. Until recently that model stood the test of time. Then COVID happened and the hospitality industry just stopped. Meetings were canceled. Zoom and Teams meetings were introduced, and the Bigwood Event Center closed its doors.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?