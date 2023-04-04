PILLAR OF THE COMMUNITY

Long time Fergus Falls supporter Gary Spies to speak at rescheduled event on Apr. 12.

 Submitted Jeremy Petrick

Even though it has now been rescheduled, It’s still the talk of the town.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?