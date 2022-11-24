As a young man, Bob Bigwood worked on his family’s farm in rural North Dakota but dreamed of attending college. It’s fitting, then, that a new endowment created by his family will help make it possible for future students to pursue their own dreams at Minnesota State Community and Technical College.
Fergus Area College Foundation is pleased to announce the creation of a $100,000 endowment at M State’s Fergus Falls campus with a gift from Bigwood’s wife, Barbara, and son and daughter-in-law, Rob and Gretchen.
The endowment reflects the Bigwood family’s decades-long commitment to M State and higher education. Funds from the Robert M. and Barbara I. Bigwood Endowment will provide student scholarships and support improvements and programming on the Fergus Falls campus.
Bob Bigwood, who died in 2006, graduated from high school in St. Thomas, N.D., at the age of 16. Rob Bigwood said his father yearned to attend college, but the demands of the family farm – he was the second oldest of 11 children – kept him at home. When he was 20, his father at last gave him permission to pursue a college education. With plans to major in graphic arts at the University of Minnesota, he set off for Minneapolis with $50 from his father.
“He was determined to get an education,” Rob Bigwood said.
He lived with an aunt and worked while attending school part-time until he joined the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. After the war, he returned to the U of M on the GI Bill, met his future wife, Barbie, and graduated with a degree in business administration.
Hired by Otter Tail Power Co. as assistant personnel director in 1948, Bigwood retired in 1983 after serving as president, CEO and chairman of the board of the Fergus Falls-based corporation. He continued as chairman of the board following his retirement.
During his tenure at Otter Tail Power, Bigwood championed the creation of Fergus Falls Community College, which enrolled its first students in 1960. He subsequently played a key role in the creation and leadership of the college foundation and in construction of campus student housing, then a novel concept for two-year colleges that was viewed with skepticism by state education officials.
Rob Bigwood (who also has served as president of FACF) said the Bigwood Endowment reflects his parents’ belief that the college’s presence in Fergus Falls is “extremely valuable,” both for aspiring college graduates and for the contributions of students, faculty and staff in strengthening and enhancing the Fergus Falls community.
“We need to be supportive of our campus to continue to make it the best and most affordable college we can have,” he said. “My dad knew it was as much of an economic engine in the community as a provider of education opportunities.”
He and Gretchen and both his mother and father graduated from the University of Minnesota, Rob Bigwood said, “but our money goes to the community college because we want to support the community.”
FACF recently celebrated scholarship recipients, donors and scholarship representatives at a reception, held virtually due to the weather. The foundation awarded almost $293,000 in scholarships – an average of $2,122 per scholarship recipient. To see the full list of recipients, go to https://www.facfmstate.org/2022-23-scholarship-recipients.
