This time of year, one might not think about taking a bike ride through the whipping wind and subzero temperatures (though … there are some hard core people who put on those fat tires and carry on). Despite the climate, Minnesota is the third most bicycle-friendly state in the U.S.
One of the factors that goes into making a place bicycle-friendly is the number of bicycle-friendly businesses a community has. Bicycle Friendly Businesses (BFB) are companies that provide a welcoming atmosphere for bicycling employees, customers and community members. They recognize that biking is good for business and good for community health.
This year, three new Minnesota companies were recognized as BFBs by the League of American Bicyclists (LAB). Two of those three new BFBs are located right here in Fergus Falls; Outstate Brewing Company and Fergus Brewing Company. The addition of the two breweries brings the total of BFBs in Fergus Falls up to 24, meaning that the city will, once again, rank in the top ten cities with the most BFBs in the U.S.
”Outstate Brewing is very excited to announce that we have been designated a Bike Friendly Business. Based on our location and passion for outdoor activities, we recognize an amazing opportunity to invite and support cyclists from all over,” said Outstate Brewing Company owner Patrick Lundberg. “We regularly see individuals and groups stop in with their bikes for a quick refreshment or fellowship opportunity. We are excited to see more people who love biking and Outstate Brewing is proud to be bike friendly!”
The Fergus Falls Police Department was also recognized this year as maintaining their previously earned bike-friendly status.
“We’re so excited to have two more Bicycle Friendly Businesses in Fergus Falls! We’ve got a great brewery scene in Fergus Falls, and with Fergus Brewing Company and Outstate Brewing Company joining Union Pizza & Brewing Company as BFBs — that means every brewery in town is bike-friendly!” shared Fergus Falls mayor Ben Schierer and director of transportation planning at West Central Initiative, Wayne Hurley, in a press release about the recognition. “It’s also great to see the Fergus Falls Police Department renew their BFB status. They’ve done outstanding work focusing on education and partnering with Pedal Fergus Falls on the annual bike rodeo.”
Other Minnesota companies that were recognized for their BFB status this year were The Mayo Clinic, Touright Bicycle Shop and the Minnesota Department of Transportation.