Terry Haviland is having a ball giving away bikes.
The owner of Granny’s Pantry in Battle Lake took a look at the coming summer of 2020 a couple weeks back and saw a big limbo looming for kids. Everything was getting canceled - no recreational sports programs, no summer theater, no nothing. The culprit was called COVID-19, a pandemic virus that stricken 6.7 million people around the world and has taken the lives of more than 395,000.
So Haviland decided to do something about it. He started by buying two kids’ bikes for underprivileged Battle Lake kids and then soliciting donations from other Battle Lake businesses for more. He had to establish some ground rules, one of which was the age of the recipients had to be 8-15, but the idea took off like the Tour de France.
“It went so well here I am expanding into Fergus Falls,” Haviland said Friday.
With the help of T.J. Johnson of Otter Express, Haviland has lined up 15 businesses and organizations. On Thursday he ordered 30 more bikes.
Haviland has found a lot of willing hearts in Fergus Falls.
“We set a goal of 40 bikes and I want to reach it,” Haviland said.
Fergus Falls bike donations have come from Pebble Lake Auto, Unlimited Auto Glass, Scott’s Machine Shop, Signworks, Affordable Solutions, Perks Coffee and Tea, Rhode Insurance, Dairyland, Bell State Bank, Cullen’s, the Eagles Aerie, Up North Tattoo and Art Gallery, Service Food, Calla Lily Designs and Haviland’s own business.
The big kick for Haviland has been seeing the look on the faces of kids who have gotten bikes.
“It’s not about the money,” Haviland said. “I’ve been having such a great time that I don’t know why I waited for COVID.”
