Defendants in a court of law who are declared incompetent may soon find themselves moving through the court system faster with a new bill that was just passed in the Minnesota House.
According to a release from the Minnesota House, Rep. Jordan Rasmusson (R-Fergus Falls) with Rep. Heather Edelson (DFL-Edina) authored a bill to improve public safety and advance mental health outcomes by reforming competency laws.
H.F. 2725 aims to reduce “gap cases” in the state’s criminal justice system that have been the subject of numerous investigative reports. A person charged with a crime may be deemed not competent to stand trial, but also may not meet civil commitment standards.
Rasmusson said this can result in perpetrators being released back into communities with little treatment or supervision, posing risks to the public. At least two such cases in recent years have resulted in local victims, he said.
One of the cases Rasmusson may be referring to is the Anthony Randklev case. Already a convicted felon at the time, Randklev was arrested in July of 2018 following an incident in which he was charged with kidnapping and sexually assaulting a rural Fergus Falls woman. Randklev has consistently been found incompetent to stand trial in a case that has dragged on for almost four years.
Rasmusson said the House proposal would improve state law related to competency restoration to better ensure people deemed incompetent to stand trial receive the treatment they need.
“The bill we passed ensures defendants who are found incompetent to stand trial receive treatment that is necessary for them to be restored to competency,” Rasmusson said. “We cannot let any more people slip through the cracks and pose danger to others. This subject hits close to home in our district and I worked with Otter Tail County Attorney Michelle Eldien on this issue.”
Specifically, the bill codifies and expands Minnesota Court Rule 20. It also outlines the court process for a competency determination.
This would involve a competency motion and the appointment of a forensic navigator followed by a competency hearing. A court appointed examiner would then conduct an examination and submit a report to the court. The prosecutor or defense counsel would have the opportunity to object to the report and then as a final action, the court could rule on a defendant’s competency.
The biggest challenge is if there is a finding of incompetency and the defendant would then be eligible to be released, the court must determine if the defendant requires pretrial supervision. Rasmusson said that the court must weigh public safety risks versus the defendant’s presumption of innocence and remaining free while awaiting criminal proceedings.
Rasmusson said the language in the bill was the culmination of comprehensive work conducted by a 25-member task force encompassing a wide variety of public and private stakeholders the Legislature established in 2019.
The bill passed the House 102-31 and now awaits action in the Senate.
According to a release from the Minnesota House, under current state law, mentally incompetent defendants in misdemeanor cases must be released. And for gross misdemeanor and felony cases, a trial for a defendant declared mentally incompetent is paused and won’t be resumed until that defendant becomes competent.
But for defendants who do not meet the criteria for civil commitment, there are currently no formal procedures to restore them to competence through accessing mental health services.